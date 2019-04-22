IPL 2019, RR vs DC: Delhi capitals include Chris Morris in place of Sandeep Lamichhane

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Delhi made one change as Chris Morris included in place of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Iyer: We’re gonna bowl first. Majority of the sides have won chasing here, so we’re going by that. Our side likes chasing these days and that gives confidence for us. One change- Morris in for Lamichhane

Smith: Looks better than most of the surfaces we’ve seen here. I would have bowled first as well because we don’t know if dew will be a factor but well, have to bat first and bat well. We haven’t played as well as we would have liked here, or anywhere for that matter. Hopefully, we can take confidence from that and move forward. We’re unchanged!

Teams-

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni