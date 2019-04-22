IPL 2019, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score: A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals under new skipper Steve Smith will look to carry on their winning momentum when they take on a confident Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2019 match on Monday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With both teams rejuvenated after their respective victories, it will be an interesting battle for one-upmanship.

DC have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but on Saturday night they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them remain on third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, RR also won their match on Saturday by the same margin against a formidable Mumbai Indians.

Live Blog

FOUR

FOUR! Rahane begins the match with a boundary in response to Ishant's tidy start. Five runs off the first over

Match begins

Rahane and Samson open for Rajasthan Royals. Ishant opens the attack as the match is underway in Jaipur

DC Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

RR Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Steve Smith

"Looks better than most of the surfaces we've seen here. I would have bowled first as well because we don't know if dew will be a factor but well, have to bat first and bat well. We haven't played as well as we would have liked here, or anywhere for that matter. Hopefully, we can take confidence from that and move forward. We're unchanged!"

Shreyas Iyer

"We're gonna bowl first. Majority of the sides have won chasing here, so we're going by that. Our side likes chasing these days and that gives confidence for us. One change- Morris in for Lamichhane"

Toss

Delhi Capitals win the toss against Rajasthan Royals, opt to field first at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs DC Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Both are looking to maintain their winning momentum, riding high on confidence after their last respective matches. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

