IPL 2019, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field

IPL 2019, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score: A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals under new skipper Steve Smith will look to carry on their winning momentum when they take on a confident Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2019 match on Monday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With both teams rejuvenated after their respective victories, it will be an interesting battle for one-upmanship.

DC have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but on Saturday night they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them remain on third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, RR also won their match on Saturday by the same margin against a formidable Mumbai Indians.

