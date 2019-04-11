IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: Sanju Samson returns, Riyan Parag makes debut for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in match 25 of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first. CSK have made two changes to their playing XI from the last match as Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn miss out. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur come in.

Rajasthan Royals made two changes three changes. Sanju Samson is fit and raring to go. Jaydev Unadkat returns to the side and Riyan Parag makes his debut.

Speaking at the toss, Dhoni said, “We’ll bowl first. The wicket remains good over here. It’s tough to defend here and the outfield is very fast. There are plenty of areas to improve. I feel fielding is important, the awareness needs to be there. Batting and bowling is something we have done well. Harbhajan and Scott miss out. Santner and Shardul come in.”

Ajinkya Rahane said, “We were looking to bowl first. Looks a different wicket, looks really good. Overall, we need to play good cricket. I’m not sure, it’s on and off, not sure about the dew. It’s about playing freely. Sanju is fit and back. Riyan Parag makes his debut and Unadkat is back.”

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni