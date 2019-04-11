IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 4 wickets

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Match Highlights:

– Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elected to bowl. The MS Dhoni-led side made two changes – replacing Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggelein with Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur. Rajasthan Royals made three changes – replacing Prashant Chopra, K Gowtham and Sudeshan Midhun with Sanju Samson, Jaydev Unadkat and Riyan Parag.

– Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler opened for Rajasthan and got off to a fiery start. But the duo failed to stay for long and were dismissed in the powerplay overs as RR went 47/2 in 3.5 overs.

– Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 100th IPL wicket in the form of Steve Smith who handed a catch to Ambati Rayudu. He finished with figures of 2/20 in his 4 overs.

– Shreyas Gopal smashed 19 runs in 7 balls as RR score 18 runs in the final over to take their total to 151/7 in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings need 152 runs to win.

– Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis came out to begin CSK’s run chase.

– CSK’s top order collapsed. Shane Watson was dismissed for a duck in the first over. Suresh Raina was run out in the second over. Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat in the 4th over.

– Ben Stokes took a diving catch at backward point to get the important dismissal of Kedar Jadhav.

– Ambati Rayudu scored his 18th half century in IPL in 41 balls. He was dismissed for 57 in the 18th over with Shreyas Gopal taking an exceptional catch at midwicket in Ben Stokes’ over.

– MS Dhoni scored his 22nd IPL fifty in 39 balls. He was dismissed in the final over by Ben Stokes for 58, with CSK needing 8 to win in 3 balls.

– Drama in the final over a height no-ball prompted MS Dhoni to come out on the field. After the drama was over, Mitchell Santner hit a straight six in the final ball to win the match for CSK.