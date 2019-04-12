IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: Ben Stokes grabs a stunner to dismiss Kedar Jadhav, watch video

Rajasthan Royals allrounder Ben Stokes grabbed an absolute stunner during the Indian Premier League 2019 contest against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Standing at the backward point position, the England cricketer jumped to his left to pluck catch mid-air after Kedar Jadhav smashed a wider delivery from Jofra Archer in the sixth over.

Jadhav, who was trying to rebuild Chennai’s innings after the two openers, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, and Suresh Raina were all dismissed cheaply. In the fifth ball, he tried to accelerate and went for a powerful shot, but failed to get the desired result.

After taking the catch, Stokes was seen rushing to the third man region in order to celebrate the wicket as the rest of his teammates converged around him.

It was not the only brilliant piece of fielding effort produced by RR during the match. Earlier, Jofra Archer caused Suresh Raina’s run out from a direct hit. Later, Ambati Rayudu was caught brilliantly in the deep by Shreyas Gopal for 57.

Despite the match-winning effort in the field, RR failed to defend the total of 151, with MS Dhoni scoring a 43-ball 58. The thrilling last-ball win saw CSK winning their sixth game in seven games.