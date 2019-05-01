IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore out of playoff contention

Royal Challengers Bangalore have become the first team to bow out of contention for the IPL playoffs this season following their rain disrupted match against Rajasthan Royals that ended in a no result. One of the three teams to have never won the IPL, RCB have not made the playoffs in the last three seasons. Overall, RCB have missed the bus on the last-four a total of seven times while making the playoffs five times.

RCB started the season dreadfully with six straight defeats and matched the record for worst start to an IPL season. They then won three out of five matches. Their chances of qualifying became tougher following the defeat against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 28). They were staring at the exit door without a win and that is how things turned out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Explained: IPL Playoff scenario following RCB vs RR

The fixture between RCB and RR, on Tuesday (April 30), was reduced to five overs a side after continuous rain following the toss. With the fixture getting underway near 11.30 PM IST, RCB were in to bat first. They were off to a great start with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers scoring 23 runs from the opening Varun Aaron over.

Shreyas Gopal arrested this surge with his maiden IPL hat-trick to get rid of Kohli, De Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. The batting that followed couldn’t take over and attack in quick fashion with 26 runs coming at a loss of four wickets. They ended on 62/7.

In reply, Sanju Samson provided a strong start for the visitors with 28 runs from 13 balls with the help of three sixes and two fours. Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 11 off 7 balls before heavens opened up once again. This time, the match was abandoned with Rajasthan looking good to chase down the target at 41/1 in 3.2 overs.