IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma misses first IPL match for Mumbai Indians since 2011

Rohit Sharma had to miss his first IPL game for Mumbai Indians since 2011 after being ruled out of the clash against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday (April 10) with a hamstring injury. Kieron Pollard, who has captained Mumbai Indians in three games in 2014, but in the Champions League, will be leading MI. After sitting out for the past four years, Siddhessh Lad finally makes his IPL debut.

Rohit Sharma had suffered right leg muscle spasm yesterday during training. He had recovered significantly in the past 24 hours but as a precautionary measure, Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest Rohit for one match.

Before the start of the IPL, a lot of debate was around the workload management of players, now gearing up for a gruelling Indian Premier League, which will end barely days before the ICC showpiece begins in the United Kingdom on May 30.

Sharma’s injury scare comes days before the announcement of India’s 15-man World Cup squad. The World Cup will kickstart on May 30 in England, with India playing their first match against South Africa on June 5.

Stand-in skipper Pollard won the toss for Mumbai Indians against KXIP and said, “We will bowl first because of the dew factor. We don’t think wicket will change much here at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him as a rest. Siddhesh lad comes in place of Rohit. He has waited for 5 years to make his debut. Joseph was special for us in Hyderabad and it was a tough team meeting.”

KXIP also made a couple of changes- Mayank Agarwak was replaced by Karun Nair because he could not recover from his finger injury. Hardus Viljoen replaced Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Teams-

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Siddhesh Lad, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot