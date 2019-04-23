Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: 'Rishabh Pant is hard to fathom but such a joy to watch'

IPL 2019: ‘Rishabh Pant is hard to fathom but such a joy to watch’

Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. The visitors chased down the target with four balls to spare courtesy of Rishabh Pant's 78 of 36 balls.

Rishabh Pant played a fine inning to guide Delhi to victory. (BCCI/IPL)

Rishabh Pant’s blistering 78 off just 36 balls helped Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on Monday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 191/6 (courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 105) after which the Capitals chased down the target with four balls to spare. It was a mature knock by Pant, who reached his half-century in 26 balls and then finished the game with a six. His influential knock showed why his World Cup exclusion became a subject of intense debate. Here are some of the best reactions-

Speaking after the match Pant said, “I am feeling lovely. I won’t lie, the selection thought was running in my mind. I focussed on my process and it worked for me. The most important things for our team is that everyone needs their role.”

