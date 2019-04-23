IPL 2019: ‘Rishabh Pant is hard to fathom but such a joy to watch’

Rishabh Pant’s blistering 78 off just 36 balls helped Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on Monday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 191/6 (courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 105) after which the Capitals chased down the target with four balls to spare. It was a mature knock by Pant, who reached his half-century in 26 balls and then finished the game with a six. His influential knock showed why his World Cup exclusion became a subject of intense debate. Here are some of the best reactions-

Game changing innings by @rishabPant777. Great striking and smart rotation of strike by a special player. Not to forget that fantastic start by @SDhawan25 and a steady innings by @PrithviShaw. #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/7ydcwIPhtF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 22 April 2019

What a win this for @DelhiCapitals against the Rajasthan Royals 😎 pic.twitter.com/dGTz9UM598 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 22 April 2019

There are few better sights than a young team learning to win, starting to win, and realising what it means to win. Delhi are doing that now – and it’s awesome to see. #IPL2019 #DCvRR https://t.co/pXBi2pJ0ej — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) 22 April 2019

Rishabh Pant will be very proud of this innings. Difference between promise and what a proper pro does. Look forward to seeing many more of these. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 April 2019

If only Pant had finished a few more games before the World Cup squad was picked…..and Khaleel had played a few more. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 April 2019

Rishabh Pant..boy… this guy is hard to fathom but such a joy to watch! What an innings! 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RRvDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 22 April 2019

Speaking after the match Pant said, “I am feeling lovely. I won’t lie, the selection thought was running in my mind. I focussed on my process and it worked for me. The most important things for our team is that everyone needs their role.”