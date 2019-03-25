IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant’s 27-ball blitz propels Delhi Capitals to victory over Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs in their first outing with their new name. Rishabh Pant’s stunning 27-ball 78 was the catalyst as Delhi ended their innings on 213/6. In reply, Mumbai Indians were all out for 176.

Advertising

MI won the toss and elected to field first. Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer early but Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram rallied to resurrect the innings. Ingram was dismissed when the partnership had reached 83.

Dhawan was soon dismissed and so Pant came at a precarious time for the Capitals. He looked unsure in the first over that he faced but that was hardly a sign of things to come. The 21-year-old went about playing his natural game and mercilessly punished the Mumbai bowlers.

He was especially brutal on Hardik Pandya, whom he hammered for two sixes and a four in the 16th over to start the destruction and then spared none. He struck two sixes and a four off debutant Rasikh Salam in the 19th over.

Advertising

Pant also took on on death overs specialist Bumrah. Rahul Tewatia complimented the stumper with 9 not out. The innings ended on a worrying note for Indian fans in general with Jasprit Bumrah seemingly hurting his shoulder in an attempt to field off his own bowling. It was later reported that Bumrah was fine but he did not come out to bat at the end of MI’s innings.

For MI, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma put up an opening partnership of 33 before the latter was dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Iyer then effected the run out of Suryakumar Yadav with a brilliant direct hit.

De Kock carried on however and it looked like he might be carrying forward the recent form he has exhibited playing for South Africa into the match. However, Ishant was the man who snaffled him out as well and MI were at sea already.

Yuvraj Singh, however, stuck around and built up a defiant 50-run stand with Kieron Pollard. Pollard was dismissed by fellow Carribean Keemo Paul and Hardik Pandya was then dismissed for a duck. The next major partnership was between Yuvraj and Krunal with the latter racing to 21 off 13 balls.

After Krunal was dismissed, Yuvraj took it upon himself to make a last ditch effort to get MI as close as possible to the target. The required rate was well over 20 by then and while the 37-year-old crossed his fifty, the game had slipped out of MI’s hands by the start of the 19th over. Kagiso Rabada bowled two continuous wide balls before Yuvraj holed out at deep midwicket off him. Mitchell McClenaghan was the last wicket to fall with Bumrah unable to walk out and Delhi won the match by 37 runs.