IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant trains his guns on mentor MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant truly made a place in the minds of Indian cricket fans during the Australia series. He turned eyebrows with his performances and his banter with opposite number and Australian captain Tim Paine. Pant has now shifted his focus towards his senior Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In an advertisement released ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, can be seen challenging Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni.

In the 30-second video, Pant is seen sitting in the middle of an empty ground holding a notebook with Dhoni’s picture pasted on it. He then goes on to refer the veteran wicketkeeper as his mentor but says the story will be different this time.

He then adds that in the upcoming edition of IPL he will perform extremely well against Chennai Super Kings so that the “Captain Cool” can no longer remain cool.

The fun banter is on ??????@RishabPant777 from @DelhiCapitals is going one up against @ChennaiIPL Captain @msdhoni – What will be Thala’s reply? Watch this space for more ???? #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/aI2fO5bl4x — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 24 February 2019

“Mahi bhai na guru ke samaan hain. Agar Mahi bhai nahi hote na, pata nahi mai wicketkeeper-batsman hota, nahi hota. Lekin is baari unki team pe main aisa barsoonga ki captain cool, cool nahi rahenge. Mahi bhai tayyar rehna, game dikhane aa raha hoon,” said Pant in the video.

Towards the end Dhoni also features in the video and is seen giving a staunch look at the camera after watching Pant’s challenge.

Pant, who is an attacking wicketkeeper-batsman, has already made an impact after being included in the Test squad. After notching up tons both in England and Australia, the 21-year-old cricketer has already stepped into the side as Dhoni’s successor.

He played an instrumental role in India’s maiden Test series victory on Australian soil. Pant was the second-highest run scorer and he amassed 350 runs in the four matches.

The 12th edition of IPL is all set to kick-off on March 23 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener.