WATCH: Virat Kohli hilariously impersonates Khaleel Ahmed’s wicket celebration

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was seen sharing a hilarious moment with Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed after the hosts picked up a four-wicket win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. During the match, Kohli was dismissed by Ahmed which sent the bowler into a wide celebration mode.

During the celebration, Ahemd was seen making a hand gesture towards the crowd.

That moment when you get the key wicket of Virat Kohli. Khaleel is loving it #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/OZLj53xqsb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 4 May 2019

After the match, Kohli, with RCB players at his side, came to chat with the left-arm bowler. During the chat, the India skipper mocked his celebration by reenacting the hand gesture.

Kohli’s exaggerated impersonation led to both the players breaking into a laughter and enjoying themselves in the ground.

Virat Kohli is such an amazing guy. Here he mocks Khaleel’s celebration after Khaleel dismissed him. Always happy when youngsters do well. Can remember the way he rejoiced Karun Nair’s success. pic.twitter.com/y1OtzdqbNR — The Goan Patiala 🥃🥃 (@TheGoanPatiala) 4 May 2019

After the win, Kohli emphasised on RCB’s performance in the later stage of the tournament and tried to take positives out of it. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 30-year-old said, “We haven’t finished in the position that we wanted to. But because the second half has been so good it doesn’t feel like a bad season. We won last 5 off our 7 matches and with one no-result, it is something that we can be proud of. It is such a short format that often 5 or 7 minutes decide the outcome.”