IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Shimron Hetmyer’s blitz puts SRH’s qualification hopes in danger

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann engineered an incredible turnaround to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets and end their IPL campaign on a good note on Saturday. Sent into bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 175/7 but RCB chased down the target of 176 with four balls to spare. The win meant that SRH’s hopes of securing a playoffs berth were kept on standby.

Two men announced themselves to #VIVOIPL, one man redeemed himself with the winning shot for @RCBTweets 🙌#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/4YjoLbdhY7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 4 May 2019

Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

First innings: Sent into bat, SRH were off to a brisk start with Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha (20) putting on 46 runs for the opening wicket in 4.3 overs. However, wickets fell in quick succession thereafter to halt their progress. But captain Kane Williamson (70 off 43 balls) plundered 28 runs in the final over to help SRH post 175/7.

Second innings: In reply, RCB got off to a horrendous start losing their top three for just 20 runs on the boards. Skipper Virat Kohli, Ab De Villiers, and Parthiv Patel all came and went. But from thereon Shimron Hetmyer (75 off 47) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (65 off 48) forged a brilliant partnership of 144 which brought RCB back into the match. Incidentally, this was also the highest fourth-wicket partnership in the history of IPL.

At least #Hetmeyer has shown the #RCB fans a glimpse of why he is so highly rated. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 May 2019

Gamechanger: Yusuf Pathan’s dropped catch in the last ball off the 13th over was the gamechanger of the match. Bhuvneshwar was bowling to Hetmyer who was batting on 61. It was an easy chance for Pathan, as the ball came too slowly to Pathan at the point and yet he spilled it.

100-run partnership between Hetmyer and Gurkeerat 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/nAJhdV4bB9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 4 May 2019

Captains Speak:

Virat Kohli: “If we focus on the second half, it is exactly what we wanted. We have a lot to learn from this season. The first couple of things matters a lot. We were happy with the kind of cricket that we played in the second half. But it has been that bad a season for us.”

Advertising

Kane Williamson: “At the halfway stage it felt like we set a competitive total. Credit to Bangalore for the way they stuck out and kept coming hard at us. I suppose there are a number of fine lines, our last two matches could’ve gone either way but we ended up on the wrong side. But that’s T20 cricket for you. Fingers crossed, lets see how it goes tomorrow.”

Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 178/ 6 in 19.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 75, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 65; K Khaleel Ahmed 3/27).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175 for 7 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 70 not out; Washington Sundar 3/24).