IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Preview: Hyderabad eye playoff spot against Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League, 2019. While RCB are at the bottom of the table with just four wins so far, SRH are placed at number four and desperately need a win to qualify for the playoffs. So far these two sides have met 14 times, with SRH winning eight, RCB winning five, with one match ending in no result.

Team Talk- SRH face a bitter defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over in their last match. However, they can ill-afford to repent over the mistakes and need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14. What works well for SRH is that despite their defeat against Mumbai, the net run rate is +0.653, superior to others in contention for the Play-offs.

Even if Hyderabad lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab do not win more than one of their last two matches. In the absence of their batting mainstay David Warner, Manish Pandey (71 off 47 balls) has stepped up but skipper Kane Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha have to contribute big in the key match.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will be playing for pride after their hopes of entering playoffs went up in smoke after their match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned due to rain.

Pitch Report: The Bengaluru track has traditionally favored the batsmen. It has been no different this season. So anything between 170-180 will be an average score on this pitch.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.

(With inputs from PTI)