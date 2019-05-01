Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal claims hat-trick in 5-over gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-rcb-vs-rr-shreyas-gopal-claims-hat-trick-in-5-over-game-5703617/

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal claims hat-trick in 5-over game

Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal picked up his maiden Indian Premier League hat-trick on Tuesday as they played Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB batsman Virat Kohli returns to the pavilion as RR bowler Shreyas Gopal celebrates. (Source: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal picked up his maiden Indian Premier League hat-trick on Tuesday as they played Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The 25-year old dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis after the match was reduced to five-overs in Bangalore. Gopal helped restrict RCB to 62/7 at the end of their innings.

Kohli (25 off 7) deposited pacer Varun Aaron for a straight six, then smashed another six before AB de Villiers (10 off 4) got into the act as the first over went for 23 runs.

However, Gopal brought the visitors right back into the game in the following over by removing Kohli and De Villiers off successive balls before sending back Marcus Stoinis for a memorable hat-trick.

Advertising

This is the second time that Gopal has dismissed both Kohli and De Villiers this season, the last being at their home ground at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Gopal had previously bagged a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19 for Karnataka against Haryana.

This the 2nd hat-trick of the season after Sam Curran of Kings XI Punjab had taken one against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Royals had won the toss and opted to field but rain returned to delay the start of the game by three hours and thirty minutes. The game finally began after a long delay, courtesy a commendable effort from the ground staff which readied the ground following multiple spells of heavy rain.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Rain plays spoilsport as RCB vs RR reduced to five-overs
2 Will take call on MS Dhoni's participation against Delhi Capitals, says Stephen Fleming
3 No added pressure on Indian team's top-three in World Cup, says Shikhar Dhawan