IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal claims hat-trick in 5-over game

Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal picked up his maiden Indian Premier League hat-trick on Tuesday as they played Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The 25-year old dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis after the match was reduced to five-overs in Bangalore. Gopal helped restrict RCB to 62/7 at the end of their innings.

Kohli (25 off 7) deposited pacer Varun Aaron for a straight six, then smashed another six before AB de Villiers (10 off 4) got into the act as the first over went for 23 runs.

However, Gopal brought the visitors right back into the game in the following over by removing Kohli and De Villiers off successive balls before sending back Marcus Stoinis for a memorable hat-trick.

This is the second time that Gopal has dismissed both Kohli and De Villiers this season, the last being at their home ground at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Gopal had previously bagged a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19 for Karnataka against Haryana.

This the 2nd hat-trick of the season after Sam Curran of Kings XI Punjab had taken one against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Royals had won the toss and opted to field but rain returned to delay the start of the game by three hours and thirty minutes. The game finally began after a long delay, courtesy a commendable effort from the ground staff which readied the ground following multiple spells of heavy rain.