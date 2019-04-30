RCB vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: RCB, RR desperate for win

RCB vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are on collision course for the playoff spot. Both are desperate for a win and a defeat would be a massive blow to their chances. RCB were all but bundled out after defeat against Delhi Capitals. But they’re still in with a mathematical chance – albeit needing wins in both matches and then have to hope things go their way in other matches.

Royals are in a slightly better position with one more win from as many matches. But, it doesn’t take away the fact that they need to win both remaining matches as well and are also reliant on results in the other games for their playoff chances.