RCB vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: RCB, RR desperate for win
RCB vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore are at home to Rajasthan Royals with both teams looking to cancel each other out in playoff quest.
RCB vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are on collision course for the playoff spot. Both are desperate for a win and a defeat would be a massive blow to their chances. RCB were all but bundled out after defeat against Delhi Capitals. But they’re still in with a mathematical chance – albeit needing wins in both matches and then have to hope things go their way in other matches.
Royals are in a slightly better position with one more win from as many matches. But, it doesn’t take away the fact that they need to win both remaining matches as well and are also reliant on results in the other games for their playoff chances.
IPL 2019 Live Updates, RCB vs RR Team News, Playing XI, Buildup:
IPL points table
Both teams are bottom of the table and they have been for large part of the season. RR and KKR swapped places briefly but it Andre Russell ensured that didn't stay for long. A win is a must for both teams. [IPL points table]
RCB vs RR
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the IPL. Today's fixture sees bottom of the pyramid RCB take on RR. An important fixture for both teams - a loss could well mean end of playoff chances.
SQUADS:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Prayas Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Milind Kumar, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal
