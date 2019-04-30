IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Playing XI: Mahipal Lomror comes in place of Ashton Turner

Steve Smith made one change to his side as Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Smith, who is playing his final IPL 2019 match for RR before leaving for the ICC World Cup 2019, decided to bring in Mahipal Lomror in place of Ashton Turner.

Deciding to bowl first, Smith said, “We are going to bowl, looks a pretty good wicket. Hopefully, we can bowl well and restrict them to a good total. You don’t try to think too much about that (playoffs). We just have to play to win. One change for us. Mahipal Lomror comes in for Ashton Turner.”

Meanwhile, home captain Virat Kohli rued his luck for never getting the toss in his favour. “I was trying to practice the coin toss, nothing seems to be working. I’ve lost 10 tosses out of 12. This is a ground where the pitch is going to be nice in both the innings. Still if you play good cricket and bowl well, you have a good chance of winning. We can max get to 12 points, it’s about enjoying these two games. The reason why we bounced back is because we focussed on that (having fun). We can’t afford to take too much of pressure.”

Advertising

He introduced two changes, saying, “Couple of changes. Pawan Negi makes his way back into the team because of number of right-handers they have in their team, Kulwant plays his first game in place of Shivam Dube.”

Steve Smith calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against the @RCBTweets.#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/l2Tikf5kwr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 30 April 2019

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas