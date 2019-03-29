Watch: Yuvraj Singh slams Yuzvendra Chahal for three consecutive sixes

In a reminder of 2007 T20 World Cup when Yuvraj Singh hammered England’s Stuart Broad, the Mumbai Indians batsman slammed Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a hat-trick of sixes in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

Advertising

Coming on to the crease after the dismissal of both MI openers, Singh knew he had to accelerate the run rate to keep up with the good start. Seeing his opportunity against leggie Chahal in the 13th over, the left-handed batsman struck three sixes in the first three balls.

The 37-year-old tried another one in the 4th ball, but he holed out a catch in the deep. He was dismissed for 23 in 12 balls.

Before the start of the match, Singh, who was sold at his base price of Rs 1 crorer this year, said that he felt more pressure when he used to be sold for higher prices.

Advertising

“Probably this is the best I have ever prepared for the IPL. The last two, three months.. I have been in Mumbai practicing and played the DY Patil tournament which is a very important tournament for us guys playing the IPL. And doing some extra work on the body, fitness, batting,” he told Star Sports.

“I have worked on my bat speed. I felt my bat speed wasn’t great last year. And just put a lot of work on fitness and a lot of heavy lifting and just trying to look sharp on the field,” he added.

Mumbai Indians are the seventh franchise for Yuvraj in 12 seasons of IPL. “Those years when I used to get good money for the IPL.. there was more pressure then… There’s less pressure now… So I guess pretty happy I got the opportunity to play this year for Mumbai and looking forward to the season. It’s about starting on a good note. I am glad I hit the ball well that night (vs Delhi Capitals). I just need to think well and bat according to the situation,” he said.