IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes second batsman to complete 5000 runs

Virat Kohli on Thursday became the second batsman in the Indian Premier League history to reach the 5000-run mark.

Virat Kohli plays became the second batsman in the Indian Premier League history to reach the 5000-run mark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the second batsman in the Indian Premier League history to reach the 5000-run mark. The right-handed batsman completed the milestone in Bangalore’s second encounter of the season against Mumbai Indians at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli came to bat after Moeen Ali was run-out in the fourth over as RCB were chasing a stiff target of 188 runs. The 30-year-old started the season on 4948 runs and it was anticipated that he would reach the landmark in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Playing the first home match for RCB on Thursday, Kohli was dismissed immediately afterward by Jasprit Bumrah on 46 off 32 deliveries, which included six fours.

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday became the first batsman to surpass 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league. The left-handed batsman reached the landmark during the opening game of the 12th season against Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma (4493), Gautam Gambhir (4217) and Robin Uthappa (4129) are the three next batsmen in the list of highest run-getters in the IPL.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start as Quinton de Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma added 54 runs for the first wicket. However, wickets kept tumbling after Yuvraj’s dismissal and Mumbai at once stage were struggling at 147/7. However, towards the end of the innings, allrounder Hardik Pandya smashed 32 off 14 balls and helped Mumbai post 187/8.

