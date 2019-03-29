Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Nothing adverse in match referee’s report on umpiring howlers, says official

An upset RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a word with errant umpire S Ravi, whose failure to sight a no-ball by Lasith Malinga proved costly for the home team during its six-run loss to the Mumbai Indians in Thursday's IPL encounter.

Lasith Malinga had overstepped on the final ball. (Screengrab)

BCCI match referee Manu Nayyar has not submitted any adverse report against umpires Sundaram Ravi and C Nandan for their howlers during the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, an official said Friday.

It has been learned that umpire Ravi had a word with the RCB skipper before leaving the premises and he did express his regret. “Nayyar’s report is also not very critical,” an IPL official privy to the discussion told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Virat was upset and told Ravi that this no-ball cost them dearly. Ravi expressed his regret and admitted that he didn’t take the right decision at that moment,” he added.

The official said that Nayyar’s report is not critical as the errors are purely human, under pressure circumstances. He also rubbished unsubstantiated reports that Kohli had barged into Nayyar’s room to express his anger against Ravi.

“The reports of Kohli barging in match referee’s room and all that published in a website is a figment of imagination. Nothing of that sort happened,” the official said.

“Once Virat said what he had to during the presentation ceremony, why does he even need to go to Nayyar? He made it clear what he felt about umpiring,” he added referring to Kohli’s post-match comment that the umpires should have kept their eyes open.

Ravi couldn’t spot a no-ball bowled by Malinga off the last delivery with RCB needing six runs to take the game to Super Over. As a result, the home team was denied a free-hit which could have changed the complexion of the match.

Kohli vented his anger at the post-match presentation ceremony where he said that umpires should be aware that this is not a “club level game” and “should have been more sharp.”

