IPL 2019 RCB vs MI Preview: Run-feast on the cards as Virat Kohli faces Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are the two teams that did not have the perfect start in the Indian Premier League 2019 season. So when the two sides meet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL. The onus will largely rest on the shoulders of both the captain- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Team News-

All eyes will be on how Bumrah recovers from his shoulder injury. This was after he injured his left arm in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. However, as per the statement coming out of the Mumbai camp, Bumrah seems to have recovered in time. Mumbai will also be boosted by the availability of Lasith Malinga.

Bumrah will also be involved in another key battle where he faces his captain and world number 1- Virat Kohli.

RCB, on the other hand, will expect its batsmen to perform better than Chennai and put up a formidable total. Kohli’s red-army boast of a bunch of power-hitters like AB de Villiers, Shimron Heymeyer and Moeen Ali. However, they are yet to click together as a unit.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key man in the RCB bowling attack and will need the support of the other bowlers.

Pitch Report: RCB vs MI will be the seventh match of the IPL and the first of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The last match played at this venue was India vs Australia T20I where both teams played a high-scoring match. So once again bowlers can be expected to be taken to the cleaners. A run-fest seems on the cards.

Squads-

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.