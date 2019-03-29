IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Poor umpiring cost Royal Challengers Bangalore six runs defeat

An umpiring mistake off the final delivery of the last over cost Royal Challengers Bangalore a six-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Requiring six runs off the final ball in the 188-run chase to take the game into Super Over, umpires missed a no-ball bowled by Lasith Malinga as Bangalore had to be content with 181/5. AB de Villiers was the top-scorer in the match as he played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in just 41 deliveries.

TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai made two changes as Lasith Malinga and Mayank Markande were included in the lineup in place of Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam. Jasprit Bumrah, who had been declared fit after sustaining an injury on his left shoulder in the previous match against Delhi Capitals also featured in the playing XI. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged eleven.

First innings: After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start as Quinton de Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma added 54 runs for the first wicket. The skipper fell two runs short from completing his half-century after De Kock was dismissed for 23. Yuvraj Singh also played some elegant shots as he was raising visions of a six sixes over. However, after smashing three maximums in Chahal’s 14th over, the 37-year-old wasn’t fourth time lucky as his shot towards long-off was well caught by Mohammed Siraj. Wickets kept tumbling after Yuvraj’s dismissal and Mumbai at one stage were struggling at 147/7. However, towards the end of the innings, allrounder Hardik Pandya smashed 32 off 14 balls and helped Mumbai post 187/8 in their respective 20 overs.

Second innings: Chasing a stiff target of 188 runs, RCB lost Moeen Ali early in the innings. However, skipper Virat Kohli steadied the chase as he added 47 runs with Parthiv Patel for the second wicket. The skipper was removed by Jasprit Bumrah on 46 just after he became the second batsman to reach the 5000-run mark in the Indian Premier League. However, AB de Villiers kept RCB in the contest as he played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 41 deliveries but his efforts went in vain. With 22 runs needed in the final two overs, Jasprit Bumrah bowled an excellent 19th over as five runs came off it. Malinga was smashed for a six by Shivam Dube in the first ball of the final over but the veteran Sri Lankan cricketer recovered well as he gave only four runs in the remaining five deliveries.

Gamechanger: It was an all-round performance by the entire Mumbai unit but just when the game was drifting away from their hands, Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant 19th over to build pressure on RCB. The bowler gave just five runs in his final overs as experienced South African cricketer AB de Villiers failed to find a single boundary in the penultimate over. The 25-year-old gave 20 runs in his four overs quota and picked the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli. He also dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Colin de Grandhomme.

Captains speak:

Virat Kohli: “We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don’t know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there. When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us. A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure they guys will take a lot of learnings from the game. I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well. I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India.”

Rohit Sharma: “I just got to know when we crossed the rope. These kind of things are not good for cricket, one of the Bumrah’s deliveries wasn’t a wide. Players can’t do much. Very disappointed to see that. Anything over 180 is a good score. We know the conditions here and we got the bowlers to get the job done. We didn’t panic, we kept sticking to our strengths. Middle overs are very crucial. We stuck to our plans and I think it was a great effort from the bowlers. Malinga has been the part of MI for a long time, you can always trust those guys in the back end. They bought experience into play. We were quite brave to bowl the deliveries we bowled. Bumrah executed well and we just missed a trick in the middle with the bat. Those are the kind of things we need to remember when playing big games. We were upto the mark today. We all understand Hardik’s importance in the side. Whatever happened with him, he needed that confidence. Batted well and got us those crucial runs in the end.”

Scorecard:

Mumbai Indians: 187/8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Suryakumar Yadav 38, Hardik Pandya 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/38, Umesh Yadav 2/26, Mohammed Siraj 2/38)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 70*, Virat Kohli 46, Parthiv Patel 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/20, Mayank Markande 1/23)