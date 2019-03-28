Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by six runs

IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Highlights:

Bengaluru: MI bowler Mayank Markande and skipper Rohit Sharma celebrate. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Match Highlights:

– Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to field after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians

– Mumbai Indians made two changes as Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande play their first match of the season. Malinga replaced Ben Cutting while leg-spinner Mayank Markande replaced teenager Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam.
RCB were unchanged.

Rohit Sharma (48 off 33 balls) and Quinton de Kock (23 off 20) added 54 for the opening stand.

– Yuvraj slammed three back-to-back sixes, was going for the fourth one Yuzvendra Chahal got him. Yuvraj departed for 23.

– Chahal (4/38 in 4 overs) reduced MI from a comfortable 124 for 2 to 147 for 7. MI lost five wickets in a space of 3.3 overs for only 23 runs.

– Hardik Pandya hit three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 32 off 14 balls as Mumbai Indians recovered from a middle-order collapse to post a decent 187 for 8.

– Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali opened for Bangalore, who required 188 runs to win the match.

Virat Kohli came to the crease and slammed three boundaries in a row.

– Mayank Mrkande struck in his first over as Parthiv departed for 31 after giving the hosts a good start.

