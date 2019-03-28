IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by six runs

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Match Highlights:

– Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to field after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians

– Mumbai Indians made two changes as Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande play their first match of the season. Malinga replaced Ben Cutting while leg-spinner Mayank Markande replaced teenager Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam.

RCB were unchanged.

– Rohit Sharma (48 off 33 balls) and Quinton de Kock (23 off 20) added 54 for the opening stand.

– Yuvraj slammed three back-to-back sixes, was going for the fourth one Yuzvendra Chahal got him. Yuvraj departed for 23.

– Chahal (4/38 in 4 overs) reduced MI from a comfortable 124 for 2 to 147 for 7. MI lost five wickets in a space of 3.3 overs for only 23 runs.

– Hardik Pandya hit three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 32 off 14 balls as Mumbai Indians recovered from a middle-order collapse to post a decent 187 for 8.

– Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali opened for Bangalore, who required 188 runs to win the match.

– Virat Kohli came to the crease and slammed three boundaries in a row.

– Mayank Mrkande struck in his first over as Parthiv departed for 31 after giving the hosts a good start.