IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande play their first match of the season

After suffering a 37-run defeat in the first encounter against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians made two changes in their lineup for the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga and Mayank Markande are the two new players who have been included in the lineup. The duo will replace Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and 17-year-old Rasikh Salam. Bangalore, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged lineup.

Mumbai will hope for some change in their fortune with the return of Malinga in the squad. The veteran Sri Lankan cricketer had initially made himself unavailable from the first six encounters to participate in Sri Lanka’s Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament, in a bid to make it to the World Cup squad.

However, the Sri Lankan cricket board released the 35-year-old stating that the bowler will get a chance to bowl against better batsmen in the cash-rich T20 league.

Both Cutting and Salam failed to come up with a remarkable performance in the opening fixture for their franchise. Cutting gave away 27 runs in the two overs he bowled against Delhi, while Salam was smashed all over the park as the youngster ended up giving away 42 runs in his four overs quota.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB side won the toss and elected to field first.