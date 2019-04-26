Ashoke Dinda shuts down trolls after RCB delete ‘Dinda Academy’ tweet

India fast bowler Ashoke Dinda on Thursday came hard against its trolls and reminded them of his career achievements. In a Facebook post, the bowler shared his bowling statistics in T20. Captioning the post, he wrote: “Haters, helping you get you statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality.”

In the post, the 35-year-old also shared an image showcasing him as the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in Ranji Trophy for the last 9 seasons, except one. He further added that he has 400 first-class wickets.

“So shut your hating selves and keep me out of your mouth,” he added in the post.

Dinda’s reaction came a day after his former Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a tweet “trolling” the bowler. After Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets against Kings XI Punjab, RCB, in a tweet, shared Umesh’ photo with the caption: “Dinda academy? What’s that?”

The tweet was later deleted by the franchise and they posted an explanation for the same. As some of you pointed out, the previous version of this tweet was in bad taste. However, for all of you who have relentlessly trolled this lad, he said #challengeAccepted and bowled his heart out! 4-0-36-3, 15 off his last two overs & 2 wickets in those!”

Dinda has played 13 ODIs for India, in which he has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.18 and an average of 51. He has also played 9 T20Is in blue jersey, in which he has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 and an average of 14.41.