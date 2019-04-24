IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Dale Steyn sits out for Bangalore, Washington Sundar gets a game

Royal Challengers Bangalore made two bold selections in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. With seamer Dale Steyn injured, the Virat Kohli-led side recalled Navdeep Saini.

Bangalore also handed Washington Sundar his first start this season in place of Pawan Negi, who has been out-of form in the season so far.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said: “Last game also we lost the toss but we won. Looking for a solid performance tonight. No team wants to lose six games in a row. We aren’t thinking of play-offs. We are thinking of playing fearless cricket. Proud of the spirit the guys are playing with. Two changes for us. Steyn has a niggle, so Southee comes in. Negi sits out, Washington Sundar comes in.”

Punjab also made two changes replacing Sam Curran and Harpreet Brar with Nicholas Pooran and Ankit Rajpoot. Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bowl, KXIP skipper R Ashwin said: “We will bowl first. We have two changes. Sam Curran sits out, Pooran comes in. And we have Harpreet Brar out, Ankit Rajpoot comes in. When we travel, we have to use the Indian seamers in the side. Virat said about enjoying the game, and we have to do the same. They are a star-studded side and it’s important to knock them over.”

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami