Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Dale Steyn sits out for Bangalore, Washington Sundar gets a gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-rcb-vs-kxip-playing-xi-team-news-5692973/

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Dale Steyn sits out for Bangalore, Washington Sundar gets a game

Royal Challengers Bangalore made two changes in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP
Dale Steyn was not included in the side. (Source: File)

Royal Challengers Bangalore made two bold selections in the Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. With seamer Dale Steyn injured, the Virat Kohli-led side recalled Navdeep Saini.

Bangalore also handed  Washington Sundar his first start this season in place of Pawan Negi, who has been out-of form in the season so far.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said: “Last game also we lost the toss but we won. Looking for a solid performance tonight. No team wants to lose six games in a row. We aren’t thinking of play-offs. We are thinking of playing fearless cricket. Proud of the spirit the guys are playing with. Two changes for us. Steyn has a niggle, so Southee comes in. Negi sits out, Washington Sundar comes in.”

Punjab also made two changes replacing Sam Curran and Harpreet Brar with Nicholas Pooran and Ankit Rajpoot. Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bowl, KXIP skipper R Ashwin said: “We will bowl first. We have two changes. Sam Curran sits out, Pooran comes in. And we have Harpreet Brar out, Ankit Rajpoot comes in. When we travel, we have to use the Indian seamers in the side. Virat said about enjoying the game, and we have to do the same. They are a star-studded side and it’s important to knock them over.”

Advertising

Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match?
2 IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Patel, Ali depart in quick succession
3 IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals are not looking for mistakes and weaknesses, says Kagiso Rabada