IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kings XI Punjab as they look to get their third consecutive win this season. The side defeated Chennai Super Kings by a run in the previous game and would hope they can fight once more till the final moment to claim in the match.

KXIP have lost three of their five games as the side’s middle order has appeared to be too weak. Punjab are heavily dependent on their opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. But bowling wise, KXIP are also banking on their spin bowlers, R Ashwin and M Ashwin, who both have been in good form.

IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.