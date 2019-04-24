IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab win toss, elect to bowl
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Catch Live score and updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kings XI Punjab as they look to get their third consecutive win this season. The side defeated Chennai Super Kings by a run in the previous game and would hope they can fight once more till the final moment to claim in the match.
KXIP have lost three of their five games as the side’s middle order has appeared to be too weak. Punjab are heavily dependent on their opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. But bowling wise, KXIP are also banking on their spin bowlers, R Ashwin and M Ashwin, who both have been in good form.
IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: Catch Live score and updates of RCB vs KXIP
TOSS!
Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bowl against RCB.
Pitch report
There are some cracks with even grass covering and Brendon McCullum reckons that the ball would come on nicely and it could be a batting friendly pitch.
RCB vs KXIP STATS
Total number of matches played: 23
Matches won by RCB: 11
Matches won by KXIP: 12
Matches played in Bangalore: 10 (RCB 5, KXIP 5)
Matches played in Mohali: 7 (RCB 4, KXIP 3)
RCB average score against KXIP: 159
KXIP average score against RCB: 153
Most runs for RCB: 619 (Virat Kohli)
Most runs for KXIP: 234 (Mandeep Singh)
Most wickets for RCB: 19 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most wickets for KXIP: 3 (Ravichandran Ashwin)
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP
Predicted Playing XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Hardus Viljoen/Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar/Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin,
Pre-match talk
"I might be a quiet person, but am confident and told myself before I came to RCB that I would like to score runs. I know I can do it, it is just about having the confidence now to do it," -- Moeen Ali on taking the pressure off RCB's overdependence on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
"Ashwin gets a lot to the table. He is the kind of person who spends a lot of time in thinking, planning and going about understanding each and every person. He goes out to every player, communicates well to them and if there is anything required of the player or if there is a specific role that needs to communicated, he does all of that." -- Mayank Agarwal has a word of praise for his skipper, R Ashwin.
RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2019 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Bangalore are looking for a hat-trick of wins to extend their stay in the tournament.
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online:
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Harpreet Brar, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee
