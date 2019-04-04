IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. search for first win against Kolkata Knight Riders

After losing their four games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope they can finally pick up their first win when they host Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. The confidence of the team must be on a low, considering both the batting and bowling departments have come off good for the side.

After a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that his side will look to bring on right combinations of players in the upcoming games. It means that RCB might look to make some changes in the team and a few players might be rested.

RCB top order

RCB’s biggest woe this season has been the top order. Apart from Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers, none of the batsmen hold an average above 20. Skipper Kohli himself has just scored a single half century in the first four matches and has not been able to give a good opening partnership.

RCB have already tried Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer at the top, who both have not clicked at the position. It seems the franchise is really regretting not getting any replacement for the opener Quinton de Kock. Going forward, RCB might look to give an opportunity to Heinrich Klaasen, who can open the innings with Parthiv Patel.

The biggest worry for the franchise, though, remains the form of Rs 5 crore duo Hetmyer and Shivam Dube, who both have struggled so far. Kohli might look to make strict calls on team selection if the two continue to struggle.

KKR top batting form

KKR batting form has been their biggest strength this season. Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, and Robin Uthappa, have been among runs for the side, and against a stuttering RCB bowling attack, the KKR quadruple can help their side to a massive total. The biggest strength for the side, so far, has been the death overs. Russell has caused havoc in the first three games in the final few overs.

RCB bowlers, on the other hand, have struggled in the death overs and proved to be expensive. Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a total of 231 against them last week. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, who is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far, none of the other bowlers have shown enough in them to pose a threat for an in-form KKR batting line-up. Kohli might look to sit out Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee, and give local talents, Kulwant Khejroliya and Akshdeep Nath a go against the visitors.

KKR bowling

Despite a solid batting performance, KKR have struggled in the bowling department and have struggled to contain the run flow. Neither Lockie Ferguson, nor Kuldeep Yadav, have proved to be as effective as they appeared to be before the start of the tournament. The side was hammered by Prithvi Shaw for a 55-ball 99 in their previous game and saw Delhi Capitals almost chasing down the total of 185. All the teams, so far, have scored a total above 175 against KKR. If KKR bowlers gave batsmen like Kohli and De Villiers a little leeway, they can take the game away from them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj