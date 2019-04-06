IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Match Highlights: Andre Russell helps KKR chase down 206 with five balls to spare

- KKR had won the toss and elected to field first
- RCB got off to a good start with Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli put up an opening partnership of 64
- Nitish Rana was the man who got the breakthrough in the eighth over by trapping Parthiv Patel in front of the wicket
- But then, AB de Villiers and Kohli took over the job of scoring runs
- The pair dealt chiefly in fours before reaching the death overs in which they upped the ante
- Their partnership ended on 108 when Kohli was dismissed by Kuldeep
- RCB eventually settled for a total of 205/3
- KKR looked like they were in the chase during the first 10 overs of their innings before RCB clawed their way back
- The game looked over when Dinesh Karthik was dismissed and KKR needed 53 to win off 18 balls.
- Shubman Gill took a single off the first ball of the next over to bring Andre Russell on strike. The big Jamaican smashed 28 runs off the next five balls to turn the tide in their favour. Gill ran the winning run.
