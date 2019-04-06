IPL 2019: No ground is big enough for me I guess, says Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell, who smashed 48 runs in 13 balls to help his side secure a 5-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that no ground is big enough for him. The Caribbean cricketer helped KKR fetch 66 runs in the final four overs of the 206-run chase to script a memorable win for his side.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Russell said he believed the grounds in Australia were massive but he surprised himself by knocking a few balls out of the park at those venues. “A few grounds in Australia and then I surprised myself there by hitting a few into the stands. No ground is big enough for me I guess, I just trust my strength and trust my power. I have good bat speed. I trust that as well,” the all-rounder said.

With 66 required in the final 24 deliveries, the match was in RCB’s control before the 30-year-old launched an assault on the bowlers to complete the task with five balls to spare.

“The support is good from the boys and I am in a good space so that I can express myself. I try short arm jabs as extending the arms can put you in trouble. Can’t explain much, rather show that on the field,” Russell said.

After losing Sunil Narine early in the chase, KKR kept their hopes alive as Chriss Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana chipped in before Russell singlehandedly took the match away from RCB’s grip.

“I was confident when I went out to bat. DK (Dinesh Karthik) was telling me to take a few balls to see how the pitch is behaving. I was watching in the dugout on TV and had a fair idea. When you need 68 off 20-odd balls, it doesn’t happen every day. Need to put your body on the line.”

“The nature of T20 is such that one over can change the momentum. That’s why I never give up. A part of me was saying that the runs needed were too much but I wanted to fight and eventually, we won with five balls to spare,” Russell added.

Skipper Karthik was delighted as this was KKR’s third win in four outings and lavished praise on Russell. When asked about his conversation with Russell, Karthik said, “I think you don’t talk too much. He goes out there, and he’s happy and gives his best for the team. The ball was gripping, especially with the ball turning away from you.”

“As much as Andre has been batting well, we need to look at our bowling better. We are planning right, but we need to execute better. The way Lynny (Chris Lynn) batted was good to see.”