IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RCB vs DC IPL Live Match Score: ABD departs for 17 at the end of Powerplay

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RCB vs DC IPL Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore continue their search for first win when they take on Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RCB vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score Online:Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will continue their search for first win when they take on Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2019 on Sunday. RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition, while the visitors are coming into the game with two wins and three reverses. After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB’s position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive.
IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
WICKET! Kagiso Rabada sends ABD for 17 as Colin Ingram takes a fine catch on the last ball of powerplay. Rabada gets ABD with a slower one. RCB are 40/2 after the Powerplay
First six of the match! AB de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket before he survives a risky run. RCB are 26/1 after four overs
Interesting surface this. A couple of balls have flown, a couple give the impression that they stuck in the turf.
OUT! Parthiv Patel departs early as Chris Morris gives the visitors the breakthrough with a fine catch by Sandeep. RCB are 16/1 after 2 overs
Parthiv hit that to the deep mid-wicket fence. Match begins with no runs in first three balls. Next ball's whipped off the pads but is cut off at the square leg boundary. RCB are 6/0 at the end of the first over.
Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli open for RCB, who continue to look for their first win. Parthiv on strike as Ishant starts with the ball
Parthiv and Kohli open for RCB, who continue to look for their first win. Ishant to start with the ball
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Rahul Tewatia, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
We were looking to bowl first as well. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in the evening. We needed to show some composure in the last few overs, need to be brave while executing it's all about enjoying your performance. We are playing the same team, same batting order
"We would bowl first. Some grass on the surface, should be a good batting surface. Always difficult to assess the conditions in the afternoon, we have made no changes, want to stick to a consistent line-up. That will give some confidence to the players as well."
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Kohli's side continue their search for the first win of the season as they take on DC at home. Follow this page for live score and updates.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bengalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.
WICKET! Kagiso Rabada sends ABD for 17 as Colin Ingram takes a fine catch on the last ball of powerplay. Rabada gets ABD with a slower one. RCB are 40/2 after the Powerplay
First six of the match! AB de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket before he survives a risky run. RCB are 26/1 after four overs
Three overs up, 18 on the board with the loss of Parthiv's wicket. Silent over from Ishant, just two from it.
OUT! Parthiv Patel departs early as Chris Morris gives the visitors the breakthrough with a fine catch by Sandeep. RCB are 16/1 after 2 overs
Parthiv hit that to the deep mid-wicket fence. Match begins with no runs in first three balls. Next ball's whipped off the pads but is cut off at the square leg boundary. RCB are 6/0 at the end of the first over.
Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli open for RCB, who continue to look for their first win. Parthiv on strike as Ishant starts with the ball
Parthiv and Kohli open for RCB, who continue to look for their first win. Ishant to start with the ball
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Rahul Tewatia, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
We were looking to bowl first as well. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in the evening. We needed to show some composure in the last few overs, need to be brave while executing it's all about enjoying your performance. We are playing the same team, same batting order
"We would bowl first. Some grass on the surface, should be a good batting surface. Always difficult to assess the conditions in the afternoon, we have made no changes, want to stick to a consistent line-up. That will give some confidence to the players as well."
Toss
Delhi Capitals win the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, elect to bowl. No changes in either sides
RCB vs DC
