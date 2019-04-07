IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RCB vs DC IPL Live Match Score: ABD departs for 17 at the end of Powerplay

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RCB vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will continue their search for first win when they take on Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2019 on Sunday. RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition, while the visitors are coming into the game with two wins and three reverses. After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB’s position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive.

IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.