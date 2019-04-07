Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Why is RCB wearing green jersey against Delhi Capitals?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore came out wearing green jerseys in the match against Delhi Capitals at home on Sunday to spread a message on environmental conservation.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper with Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. (Source: IPL)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore came out wearing green jerseys in the match against Delhi Capitals at home on Sunday to spread a message on environmental conservation. The franchise has worn the green dress in the previous editions as well, as part of their “Go Green” initiative.

At the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli also posed with Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer holding a plant. As a tradition, the RCB captain gives the opposition captain a plant on the day of the initiative.

This year, the franchise is focusing on raising awareness of recycling. In a tweet from the official handle, RCB wrote: Waste segregation makes recycling of waste simple. To raise awareness on recycling, the RCB team wears green jerseys made of recycled plastic. The jersey is the team’s promise to Go Green and their way of stepping up to save the planet.”

The franchise has been continuing this practice since the 2011 season to create awareness about global warming. The side has also been taking initiatives to plant trees. They have also earlier asked the fans to travel by buses to save fuel.

In the year 2016, Bangalore players took the initiative to reach the stadium on cycle while CNG rikshaws were arranged for fans to reach the stadium.

Kohli’s side has not had the best of starts in IPL 2019 season. The franchise is currently lying at the bottom of the table, after suffering five defeats in as many games.

