IPL 2019, RCB vs DC Preview: Stuttering Delhi Capitals take on winless Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have both been on the wrong side of some extraordinary results this season. Delhi in their previous match were done by a pitch that left coach Ricky Ponting fuming and Jonny Bairstow’s world-beating form while RCB sensationally crumbled to a five-wicket loss defending a target of 206 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi’s stuttering start

Delhi Capitals started their season on a positive note, beating three-time champions Mumbai Indians by 37 runs largely thanks to Rishabh Pant’s brutal 78 off 27 balls. Since then, they have lost CSK by 6 wickets, beat KKR in the Super over, lost to KXIP by 14 runs and lost to SRH by five wickets. The loss to KXIP would have been an especially bruising one as they lost seven wickets for eight runs in the last 17 balls. They were cruising to victory untul the start of the death overs but Sam Curran led the late heist with a hat-trick to wipe out the Capitals.

Delhi have enjoyed good individual performances at varying points of the season. While two of those – Pant’s innings against MI and Kagiso Rabada’s Super Over against KKR – led to victories, the rest have gone in vain with mistakes at important moments costing them the game.

RCB’s allergy to victory

IPL is the time when one gets to see what Virat Kohli looks like as a captain of a dismal team. He has enjoyed great success since he became India’s skipper in all formats of the game but his record has RCB captain rests on the other end of the spectrum.

Their batting has been on an upward swing in the last three matches with Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers among the runs. Marcus Stoinis has also helped in giving them a boost in the death overs. But their bowlers and performances on the field remaining hopelessly off the mark. Batsmen who have played against them have benefitted from several dropped catches while bowlers have struggled with their lines and lengths in the last stages of the innings.

RCB were all out for 70 in their first match, allowed SRH to mount a mammoth 232 and in their previous match, let KKR chase down 206 with five balls to spare largely thanks to Andre Russell smashing 28 run off the penultimate over of the match.

