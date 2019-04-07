IPL 2019, RCB vs DC Match Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by four wickets

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs DC Match Highlights: Delhi Capitals win the match by four wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

– Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against a winless Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both the sides played unchanged XI.

– In nine overs, RCB scored just 53.

Virat Kohli went almost a-run-a-ball before hitting two sixes late in his innings, making 41 off 33 balls

– Moeen Ali hit a 18-ball 32, hitting Ishant Sharma for a six and a four and also dispatched one from Lamichhane to long-off.

– South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21), who dismissed Kohli, Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi in one over, helped restrict the hosts to 149/8

