IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Cricket fraternity reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore see sixth straight defeat

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth straight defeat as Delhi Capitals won the Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium by four wickets on Sunday.

Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen to lead Delhi’s bowling attack as RCB could only manage 149/8 after being made to bat on a tough wicket. Shreyas Iyer then played a captain’s knock, making a 50-ball 67 to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable win, bringing their IPL campaign back on track.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Happy feeling to win today. Rabada was magnificient and Shreyas Iyer played a very mature innings. Hopefully we learn from our mistakes and don’t continue to repeat the same errors #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/01bSdv3JGw — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2019

If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup … Give him some time off before the big event … #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019

And #DC have finished it off with a four from Axar, with 7 balls to spare. Disappointing end. #RCBvsDC #VivoIPL2019 #gameForGreen — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2019

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (V Kohli 41, M Ali 32; K Rabada 4/21).

Delhi Capitals: 152 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67, Prithvi Shaw 28)