Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Cricket fraternity reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore see sixth straight defeathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-rcb-vs-dc-cricket-fraternity-reacts-as-royal-challengers-bangalore-see-sixth-straight-defeat-5663804/

IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Cricket fraternity reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore see sixth straight defeat

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth straight defeat as Delhi Capitals won the Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium by four wickets on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth straight defeat as Delhi Capitals won the Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium by four wickets on Sunday.

Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen to lead Delhi’s bowling attack as RCB could only manage 149/8 after being made to bat on a tough wicket. Shreyas Iyer then played a captain’s knock, making a 50-ball 67 to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable win, bringing their IPL campaign back on track.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (V Kohli 41, M Ali 32; K Rabada 4/21).

Delhi Capitals: 152 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67, Prithvi Shaw 28)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: Harry Gurney makes debut for Kolkata; Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun in playing XI for Rajasthan
2 IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where is RR vs KKR?
3 IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada sink Royal Challengers Bangalore to sixth-straight loss