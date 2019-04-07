IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Cricket fraternity reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore see sixth straight defeat

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth straight defeat as Delhi Capitals won the Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium by four wickets on Sunday.
Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen to lead Delhi’s bowling attack as RCB could only manage 149/8 after being made to bat on a tough wicket. Shreyas Iyer then played a captain’s knock, making a 50-ball 67 to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable win, bringing their IPL campaign back on track.
Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:
Happy feeling to win today. Rabada was magnificient and Shreyas Iyer played a very mature innings. Hopefully we learn from our mistakes and don’t continue to repeat the same errors #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/01bSdv3JGw
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2019
If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup … Give him some time off before the big event … #IPL2019
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019
Heroics from #SkipperShreyas and a solid bowling performance led by @KagisoRabada25 guide us to a win at Chinnaswamy!#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #RCBvDC #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/Als6IqQetU
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2019
L L L L L L
Six matches, six defeats for India captain @imVkohli‘s @RCBTweets at this year’s @IPL.#RCBvDC #IPL2019. pic.twitter.com/rJG2eyCm1W
— ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2019
And #DC have finished it off with a four from Axar, with 7 balls to spare. Disappointing end. #RCBvsDC #VivoIPL2019 #gameForGreen
— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2019
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (V Kohli 41, M Ali 32; K Rabada 4/21).
Delhi Capitals: 152 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67, Prithvi Shaw 28)