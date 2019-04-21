IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo return for Chennai; AB de Villiers back for Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was rested for the previous Indian Premier League 2019 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, returned to the side for the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Apart from Dhoni, allrounder Dwayne Bravo, who was injured just after a couple of games this season, also made a return to the playing eleven.

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bowl, Dhoni said: “Difficult wicket to defend and also the dew factor. Quite a few areas (to improve). The last game wasn’t up to the mark, but in a league stage of 14 games, you can have one-off games like that. If you don’t put enough runs on the board and the opposition gets off to a good start, then there’s not much you can do. Bravo comes in so Sam (Billings) and Karn (Sharma) are missing this game.”

Meanwhile, RCB, who are entering the contest after a 10-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders recalled AB de Villiers back into the side. Apart from De Villers, seamer Umesh Yadav was also recalled into the side for Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said: “It is not a bad thing. We have won the last game convincingly. Lost the toss there as well. We would have loved to bowl as well. Dew is going to be a factor. The team that plays good cricket will win the game. That is exactly what we did in the last game. It is good that we had just a day’s gap. You can talk as much as you like but the individual need to correct themselves. IPL is a level below international cricket. The people need to know what went wrong. The responsibilities have been given and it is how they respond. The key moment was when we crossed the line and got the two points and that is something we have to focus on. AB is back and fit, Umesh Yadav replaces Siraj.”

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav