IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Catch Live score and updates of IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online today Match: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni made a return and won the toss to elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The side made two changes, with Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo returning for Sam Billings and Karn Sharma. Meanwhile, RCB made two changes as well, with AB de Villiers and Umesh Yadav replacing Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will host MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings as they look to get one more life in the tournament. RCB have lost seven matches in nine games this season and all but out from the playoffs race. They need to win every game to regain some hopes of finishing in the top four.
IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online today Match: Catch Live score and updates of RCB vs CSK in Bengali, Tamil
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Virat Kohli: It is not a bad thing. We have won the last game convincingly. Lost the toss there as well. We would have loved to bowl as well. Dew is going to be a factor. The team that plays good cricket will win the game. That is exactly what we did in the last game. It is good that we had just a day's gap. You can talk as much as you like but the individual need to correct themselves. IPL is a level below international cricket. The people need to know what went wrong. The responsibilities have been given and it is how they respond. The key moment was when we crossed the line and got the two points and that is something we have to focus on. AB is back and fit, Umesh Yadav replaces Siraj.
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. Difficult wicket to defend and also the dew factor. It is already a bit wet. The dew will intensify as the game progresses. They are quite a few areas as I have said in the past. The last game was not up to the mark. In the league phase you can have games like that. The important thing is to see the mistakes, the batting department can do slightly better and put more runs on the board. Bravo comes in, so Sam and Karn miss this game.
"It is a very fine line between where you sit on the table in this competition. I have always said that no matter where the teams are on the table, each game has its own set of challenges. And when you are playing a team that has got Kohli, de Villiers, Stoinis, Steyn etc, Moeen Ali, you are always in for a tough fight. So playing Bangalore in Bangalore is one of the tough challenges in the IPL. We have always had good battles here."
- Stephen Fleming
RCB Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers/Heinrich Klaasen, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath/Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni/Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo/Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
The weather report suggests that there could be rain on the cards during the match. With overcast conditions, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has promised a high-scoring contest.
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. So here is the deal - this match is between the table-toppers and the bottom-placed team. It will be a huge challenge for RCB to pull off a win against CSK, especially with MS Dhoni likely to return to the side, But if Kohli could pull off a win over Dhoni's side, it will certainly be a major boost to the side who is almost on the verge of elimination.
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online today Match:
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee
Chennai Super Kings (From): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
TOSS!
Chennai win toss, elect to bowl!
Upcoming
Toss and Team News in five minutes! Stay tuned for updates.
Bengaluru turns yellow
WHEN MS DHONI COMES AROUND!
RCB vs CSK head to head
Total number of matches played: 24
Matches won by RCB: 7
Matches won by CSK: 16
Matches played in Bangalore: 8 (RCB 3, CSK 4)
Matches played in Chennai: 8 (RCB 1, CSK 7)
RCB average score against CSK: 144
CSK average score against RCB: 154
Most runs for RCB: 752 (Virat Kohli)
Most runs for CSK: 669 (Suresh Raina)
Most wickets for RCB: 9 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most wickets for CSK: 11 (Dwayne Bravo)
Pre-match talk
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK Live
