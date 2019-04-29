IPL 2019, RCB vcs RR: Rajasthan Royals to keep playoff hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals will want to keep their hope of making it to the playoffs alive when they clash with Royal Challenger Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led side, who are placed a t the bottokm of the table with eight points, will play for pride.

RR need to win their remaining two Indian Premier League matches of having an outside chance at making the playoffs. They started the run well with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. However, even if RR win both games, they will have to rely on the other results, requiring table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to defeat their respective opponents.

With just ten points, RR will be under more pressure without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. To make it even more difficult, Jos Buttler has also returned to England for his national side’s ICC World Cup preparatory camp.

Since Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan’s captain, the latter has gained back his confidence and also slammed a century against Delhi Capitals. They then beat Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and earn crucial points.

The biggest positive for Rajasthan has been Sherays Gopal while Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, has helped the cause.

RCB, who found their groove in the middle of the campaign after a disastrous start, will be playing for pride as all their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs came crashing down when they went down to Delhi Capitals on the weekend.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.