IPL 2019: Bottom-placed RCB lead Twitter charts, MS Dhoni finds second spot

Despite suffering a poor run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore remained as fans favourite pick. After suffering six consecutive defeats in the first phase of the tournament, the team finished at the bottom of the points table with 5 wins in 14 matches.

However, support for the depleted RCB unit was immensely projected on micro-blogging site Twitter as Virat Kohli’s message to the fans gained the maximum number of retweets.

He is followed by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has always remained fans favourite both on and off the field. A video which emerged during the league stages of the tournament featuring the Chennai Super Kings skipper clicking a selfie with an elderly woman was appreciated by the masses and found the second spot on Twitter.

As per Twitter India, Kohli leads the charts, while maximum traction on Twitter has been garnered by CSK and their players.

Here are the top 10 tweets:

Thank you guys for all the love & support – the entire team including the fans, the ground staff & the support staff! Promise to come back stronger next year. ???? ?????????? ???? ??? ????? ???? @RCBTweets #RCB #RCBBoldArmy #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Elyhdd9daG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 5 May 2019

Captain cool, @msdhoni humble ?? Heartwarming to see this gesture from the legend in Mumbai ?? @ChennaiIPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6llHlenIzL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 4 April 2019

There was never and will never again be a cricketing phenomenon like #DHONI. The result doesn’t matter, the points don’t matter, that was a major win for #MSD. His calm is a super power. I salute you superman. You have changed cricket forever. ?? #RCBvCSK — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 21 April 2019

Last night it went down to the wire but happy to get the desired result. ???? pic.twitter.com/3WTLZtlFVN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 20 April 2019

I wish I could’ve been there to witness a brilliant spell of bowling by our new @mipaltan teammate Alzarri Joseph.#MumbaiIndians‘ fight today was just fantastic.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/ASVqTyN6rR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 6 April 2019

