IPL 2019: Bottom-placed RCB lead Twitter charts, MS Dhoni finds second spot

A video which emerged during the league stages of the tournament showing the Chennai Super Kings skipper clicking a selfie with an elderly woman was appreciated by the masses.

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammates acknowledges the crowd after team’s victory against SRH. (PTI Photo)

Despite suffering a poor run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore remained as fans favourite pick. After suffering six consecutive defeats in the first phase of the tournament, the team finished at the bottom of the points table with 5 wins in 14 matches.

However, support for the depleted RCB unit was immensely projected on micro-blogging site Twitter as Virat Kohli’s message to the fans gained the maximum number of retweets.

He is followed by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has always remained fans favourite both on and off the field.  A video which emerged during the league stages of the tournament featuring the Chennai Super Kings skipper clicking a selfie with an elderly woman was appreciated by the masses and found the second spot on Twitter.

As per Twitter India, Kohli leads the charts, while maximum traction on Twitter has been garnered by CSK and their players.

Here are the top 10 tweets:

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai on Tuesday in the first Qualifier of the IPL 2019. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and the winner will get a direct entry to the final, which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

