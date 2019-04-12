IPL 2019: RCB sign Dale Steyn as replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore signed South African fast bowler Dale Steyn as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, who will not be featuring for the franchise for the rest of the Indian Premier League season.

Steyn is set to play in IPL 2019 after absence in the tournament for two years, playing his last match in the league for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016. Steyn went unsold at the auction this year.

This is not the first time that Steyn will be playing for RCB, who had bought the 35-year old in the inaugural season back in 2008. He had stayed with the club till 2010, claiming a total of 27 wickets in 28 matches.

Coulter-Nile’s absence has been a major blow to the side that has had a very poor start to the tournament this year. The Australian pacer first missed out the beginning of the season due to national commitment as his side played Pakistan but returned home after the series ended on March 29 due to ‘personal reasons’.

Scheduled to join RCB on April 13, Coulter-Nile withdrew from the rest of the season due to a back injury. RCB have suffered six straight defeats since the start of the season and sit at the bottom of the table with zero points.