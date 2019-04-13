IPL 2019: RCB, KXIP pay homage on 100th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Toggle Menu
On the centenary of the Jallianwala tragedy, Indian Premier League sides Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore paid homage to those who lost their lives in the massacre.

Virat Kohli along with Royal Challengers Bangalore players lineup for one-minute silence. (BCCI/IPL)

On the centenary of the Jallianwala tragedy, Indian Premier League teams Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore paid homage to those who lost their lives in the massacre. A two-minute silence was observed by team members of Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Dyer opened fire on a crowd of people holding a pro-independence meeting, leaving hundreds of people dead and scores injured.

Punjab are hosting Bangalore in an IPL match in Mohali, Chandigarh. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first.

RCB made one change to their side as Umesh Yadav replaced Tim Southee. Kings XI made two changes as Andrew Tye came in place of Hardus Viljoen while Mayank Agarwal, who missed the last match due to a finger injury, also came back and M Ashwin replaced Ankit Rajpoot, who is also nursing an injury.

