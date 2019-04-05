IPL 2019: Fitness helps you perform better in any department, says Rashid Khan

After the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, which the former won by five wickets, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan said that fitness is key in a tournament like Indian Premier League. On being asked by his counterpart Mohammad Nabi on how he manages to keep himself energetic throughout the match, Rashid said that he tries to keep himself as fit as possible.

“Humesha koshish yahi karta huun ki jitna bhi khud ko fit rakh sakun. This is a game where you have to be fit, where you have to play consecutive cricket everywhere because you’ll be travelling. So I think when you’re fit it will give you extra energy and you can perform better in any department,” was Rashid’s response.

On a slow Feroz Shah Kotla track, Rashid combined well with Nabi as the Afghan duo gave away 39 runs in 8 overs and helped their side by providing three vital breakthroughs. While Nabi removed Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, Rashid picked the important wicket of Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer when he was playing on 43 off 41 balls.

Given a comfortable task to chase 130, the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got Sunrisers off to a good start. The duo added 64 runs for the first wicket before Bairstow was trapped leg before by Rahul Tewatia. The Orange Army chased down the target comfortably with nine balls to spare and also climbed to the top of the points table.

Rashid is a very economical candidate when it comes to T20 cricket. In his 35-match IPL career so far, the 20-year-old has taken 41 wickets at an economy rate of 6.59.