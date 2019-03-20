IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals preview: Strong batting, Steve Smith’s return boosts team’s chances

Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of the Indian Premier League under the captaincy of Shane Warne, but haven’t been able to repeat the achievement ever since. Playing their tenth edition of the tournament this year, the team will be aiming to prove themselves as strong contenders by winning their second title.

The team missed two seasons (2016 and 2017) along with Chennai Super Kings in connection with the illegal betting and match-fixing probe. In the 2018 edition, the team made it to the playoffs despite the absence of regular skipper Steve Smith, but were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Batting

Rajasthan Royals has a strong batting unit that includes international stars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Steve Smith, who returns to cricket, will be desperate to perform well on the big stage given his inclusion in the World Cup squad is at stake. Buttler was a match-winner for RR last season and the side will again expect a lot from the batsman-wicketkeeper. The inclusion of Stuart Binny in the team strengthens the batting line-up. There will also be high expectations from Ashton Turner, who blossomed in the concluded India-Australia ODI series, to swing a match Australia’s way.

Bowling Stars

Rajasthan bought nine players in the auction this year, with a focus on pace bowlers. Jaydev Unadkat was bought for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore and the club will expect him to justify the price. Jofra Archer will be essential for Rajasthan’s bowling in the death. Oshane Thomas is expected to pick up from where he left off against India in the recent T20 series.

Strengths

The team will be high on confidence with the return of Smith, who missed the last season due to a one-year suspension for ball-tampering. The team’s batting line-up includes Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. Jofra Archer and Krishnappa Gowtham have the potential to give some momentum in the death overs.

Weaknesses

The team lacks quality spinners, except New Zealand’s Ish Sodi, who is the best-known spinner in the squad. The team also has left-arm spinner Mahipal Lomror, who is from Rajasthan, but has no real experience in the tournament.

The franchise will also need to take into account the fact that many star players like Smith, Stokes and Buttler might leave the tournament mid-way to prepare with their national sides for the World Cup.

Why you should watch them

The biggest attraction in Rajasthan Royals will be Smith, who makes a return to the big stage and will be hungry to justify his selection in the World Cup squad.

Opening game: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on March 25 (Monday) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Squad:

Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Ajinkya Rahane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi