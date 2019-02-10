IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals to sport pink jersey in upcoming season

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals announced that the former champions will sport pink jersey in the 12th edition of the IPL. Along with a change in their brand identity, the Royals also have a new brand ambassador in former skipper, Shane Warne.

Meet the Pink Diamonds of Cricket! Meet the new Rajasthan Royals. 💗#HallaBol pic.twitter.com/3rGPOl7gM5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 10 February 2019

The decision to go ‘PINK’ came on the backdrop of a huge response from the fans last season when Royals had worn a pink jersey for one match last year to raise cancer awareness.

In a statement released the franchise explained the reason behind this move and said, “Jaipur is known as the pink city, Jodhpur is famous for pink sandstone and Udaipur produces pink marble. Pink, therefore, is best suited as the official colour of Rajasthan Royals, which will also help the fans identify and celebrate their team.”

“In all, the new look expresses Royals as a team that is reinventing itself taking into consideration the commitment of their fans. However, at the same time, the new look has been adopted keeping in mind the innovation and quality care to improve team’s performance,” the statement added.

A new colour to don, a new colour to celebrate the same Royal spirit. Say Hello to Pink! 💗#HallaBol pic.twitter.com/rT1R8E5jSM — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 10 February 2019

In addition to this, Rajasthan Royals officially announced Shane Warne as the brand ambassador of the team. Warne will make several trips to India to help the Royals launch pink, build their international fanbase.

Shane Warne has been very closely associated with the team since its inception and led them to a title win in the inaugural year in 2008.

“I’m very happy to be back with the Royals and I’m grateful to the team and the fans for their constant support. It was important for us to retain our established values but at the same time develop a new and modern identity. I am already in love with the new look of the team and hope the fans will love it too,” Warne said on his new role.

“We feel that the time is right for us as a brand to invest further into our marketing strategy and create an even stronger brand presence both on and off field, hence having our First Royal Shane Warne to lead from the front as a Royal Brand Ambassador was important. We welcome him back once again and hope for an exciting IPL season ahead,” Manoj Badale, Lead owner, Rajasthan Royals.