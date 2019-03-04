IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals’ camp gets underway

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, Rajasthan Royals began their preparation for the season with their second pre IPL camp. A training camp is being organised at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai starting from today till March 6, 2019.

The Indian players who are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad will participate in this training camp under the guidance of the Royals Head Coach Paddy Upton along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha.

The camp entails three days of intensive training as well as fitness drills which will help the players enhance and hone their batting, bowling and fielding skills.

Practice matches will be held as a platform for the new players including Riyan Parag, Shubham Ranjane, Shashank Singh and others to play with the likes of team captain Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni among others.

“It feels great to be back with the Royals and to work with this squad that is full of energetic and talented players. They show promise and determination. They are eager to deliver the best they can. We are indeed excited to be beginning the season at home in the SMS stadium,” Upton said.

The other team members present for the camp are Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, S. Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla and Manan Vohra.

The coaching team for the camp consists of Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, Batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.