IPL 2019: Rain plays spoilsport as RCB vs RR reduced to five-overs

The Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday was delayed due to rain in Bangalore.

Ground staff rush back after covering the pitch with tarpaulin as heavy rains stopped the IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Source: AP)

Scheduled to start at 8pm IST, the covers were brought on after it started drizzling in Bangalore. In no time did it start pouring as the match looked like it was heading for a wash-out.

However, as the rain stopped and the covers were taken off by the groundsmen, the umpires held two inspections and finally decided to start the match at 11.26pm IST.

A five-over shootout match was decided after the umpires final inspection at around 11.

Earlier, visiting captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bowl.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh, A B de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal.

