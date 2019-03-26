IPL 2019: R Ashwin’s Mankading in a nutshell

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has a habit of throwing up controversies each season. Keeping up with the trend, King XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper R Ashwin kicked up a fresh storm when he mankaded Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) batsman Jos Buttler, the first to be dismissed in such a manner in the history of the IPL.

Advertising

Ashwin’s mankading triggered a dramatic collapse for RR as KXIP notched up a 14-run win. However, his actions left the cricket fraternity fuming as the dismissal raised fresh debate over the spirit of the game.

Ashwin was bowling his final over, the 13th during Royals’ chase. While bowling the fifth ball of his over, Ashwin seemed to have stopped in his action and waited for Buttler to leave his crease. He, then, Mankaded the non-striker and appealed.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford upheld it and Buttler was furious as no prior warning was given. Both the batsmen and the bowler broke into an animated conversation before the former departed.

Advertising

Rules of the Game?

Mankading is widely considered to be against the spirit of cricket, notwithstanding its legitimacy as a mode of dismissal.

So what is Mankading? The term ‘Mankading’ is derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. In 1947, during a series in Australia, Mankad had dismissed opposition batsman Bill Brown twice by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end before bowling the ball. While Mankad found himself at the end of significant criticism for it he received support from an unlikely source – batting great and then Australian captain Sir Don Bradman.

The mode of dismissal is permissible as per ICC Rule 41.16 of playing conditions, according to which even a warning to the batsman is not needed anymore. What remains unresolved is whether such a dismissal is in the right spirit.

Explained How a revamped rule armed Ashwin to ‘Mankad’ Buttler without completing his action Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin Mankaded Jos Buttler during a crucial juncture of Rajasthan Royals’ chase. Buttler ran foul of the revamped Law 41.6 approved by the MCC, which has put the onus on the striker to remain in his crease. Quite often, the bowler is criticised for attempting such a dismissal, but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain a clear advantage. As per the Mankad Law, the message to the non-striker is loud and clear — if you don't want to risk being run out, stay within your crease until the bowler has released the ball. Under the previous rule, bowlers could attempt a run-out only before entering their delivery stride. Now, bowlers at all levels will be able to run out the non-striker up to the instant at which they “would be expected to deliver the ball”. The MCC has changed the wording of the Mankad rule from “bowler attempting to run out non-striker before delivery” to “Non-striker leaving their ground early” in a bid to put the “onus on the non-striker to remain in their ground”. Regardless of the rule-change, it will remain an unpopular decision, besides being the talking point of this match.

MCC Statement

The custodians of the game, MCC, released a statement on their website and said that the law needs to be examined further. “In relation to the incident, the wording of the Law needs to be examined to understand it further. This Law is essential. Without it, non-strikers could back up at liberty, several yards down the pitch and a Law is needed to prevent such action,” it wrote in a statement.

“Yesterday’s incident could have been ruled out or not out, depending on how “the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball” is interpreted,” it added.

Polarized Opinions

RR brand ambassador Shane Warne lashed out at Ashwin and deemed it as a disgraceful act. “Any player in the game that does that to anyone is an embarrassment to the game & as captain it’s even more disgraceful” Warne wrote on twitter.

Warne also tagged India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in his tweet, asking if people would have supported this act if Kohli was at the receiving end from England’s Ben Stokes.

“Sorry – one more thing to add. If Ben Stokes did what Ashwin did to @imVkohli it would be ok ? I’m just very disappointed in Ashwin as I thought he had integrity & class. Kings lost a lot of supporters tonight. Especially young boys and girls ! I do hope the BCCI does something,” he wrote.

Stokes, who incidentally plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, responded to the query. “Hopefully I’m playing in the World Cup final and if @imVkohli is batting when I’m bowling I would never ever ever ever ever ever…..just clarifying to the mentions I’ve received #hallabol,” he tweeted.

However, the Indian off-spinner found some backers among the likes of Dean Jones and Mitchell Johnson. The two former cricketers found nothing wrong in what the senior bowler did.

Indian spin great Erapalli Prasanna came to Ravichandran Ashwin’s rescue, saying his act of ‘Mankading’ Jos Buttler in an IPL match was well within the rules of the game.

However, in an International Cricket Council poll on Twitter, 72 percent of the 31,417 voters said they didn’t believe Ashwin did the right thing.

Humour amidst the heat

Ashwin remained unapologetic after the match and said the Mankading incident was instinctive. “Look it was very instinctive. It wasn’t planned or anything like that. It’s there within the rules of the game. I don’t know from where the understanding of the Spirit of the Game comes,” he said at the post-match press conference.

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said that it had been decided in one of the meetings under Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s presence that the non-striking batsman will not be run out as a courtesy in such cases.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted a BCCI official who stated that the Indian cricket board will not be “lecturing Ravichandran Ashwin on sportsman spirit” despite the furore.

“There is no question of lecturing Ashwin on spirit of the game. He did what is permissible within the rules of the game. The umpires and match referees are there to ensure that players compete as per laws of the game,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“So, the BCCI is not getting involved. As far as Shane Warne is concerned, let’s not forget he is Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador and not a neutral observer,” he added.

However, amidst all of this, there was a little bit of humour as fans got a bit carried away and started tagging a reporter Josh Butler instead of the cricketer Jos Buttler.

At the end of the match, the two protagonists Ashwin and Buttler, had a very perfunctory handshake. “We take this incident sportingly and we move forward,” Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane said. Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton summed it up best and said they were leaving it for the cricket world to judge Ravichandran Ashwin’s controversial actions.