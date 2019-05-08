IPL 2019 Eliminator, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match at Hotstar and Star Sports 1: Delhi Capitals are fighting for their maiden Indian Premier League title and their first obstacle is fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam. DC have been one of the top sides this season, securing 18 points after nine wins and five losses from 14 matches. Despite winning three matches more than Hyderabad, severely weakened by the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for their World Cup national camps, DC find themselves in the same boat as SRH and a defeat will knock them out of the league.

DC vs SRH Live Score, Updates

When is DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be played on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. It is the 58th match of the tournament.

Where is DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be played at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time is DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match begins at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.