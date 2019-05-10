IPL Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC: What the stats say about how the two teams stack up

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2019 season on Friday as both teams look to make it to the finals against Mumbai Indians. The finals will be played in Mumbai on Sunday.

CSK are playing the second eliminator after losing to Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Eliminator with a ball to spare to extend their stay in the tournament.

Chennai are three-time Champions of the tournament, while Delhi would be playing their first final if they were to defeat Chennai on Friday. Over the years, the two teams have faced off 20 times against each other, and Chennai has won the bulk of the matches. While Chennai has won 14 games, Delhi has won six.

Record in this year’s IPL

Both the matches in which the teams faced off against each other were won by Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals lost the home game by 6 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla. CSK won the second game by 80 runs at Chepauk Stadium.

Advertising

How the batting lineups of the two teams stack up against each other

How the bowling lineups of the two teams stack up against each other

Other stats

* DC have lost 98 wickets this season – the most by any team. Their runs per wicket is at 24.20, the lowest by any franchise in IPL season 12.

* CSK have conceded the least number of sixes this season – 68.

* DC have registered the most number of ducks this season – 11. CSK are in second place with 10 ducks.