IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Stats: Mumbai continue to have Chennai’s number at Chepauk

Mumbai Indians have maintained their strong record against the Chennai Super Kings following a six wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (May 7). With the win in Qualifier 1, MI have become the first team to qualify for the final. It is not all over for CSK, though, as they will now head to Vizag to play the second qualifier against the winner of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

On a spin friendly surface, MI did the damage with the ball as CSK started horribly. Despite the 66-run stand between MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, CSK could only muster 131. In reply, MI didn’t start well either but Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 71 was the knock of the match in seeing MI home. With the win, MI have now completed a “three-peat” over CSK – winning all three matches against the defending champions.

A look at other key statistics from MI’s confident win over CSK:

5 – Mumbai Indians are through to their fifth IPL final. Chennai Super Kings have played the most (7) with Royal Challengers Bangalore the third best (3). Both MI and CSK are three time champions while RCB have never lifted the IPL trophy.

Advertising

3 – Chennai Super Kings’ fortress in Chepauk has been breached twice this season and thrice in the last 21 matches. Both wins this season have been by MI and the three also going Mumbai’s way. CSK have won the remaining 18.

6 – Mumbai Indians have now beaten Chennai Super Kings six straight times at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In their last eight meetings in all competitions at this venue, MI have won six. Five of the wins have been in the IPL and the other in the Champions League game in 2011.

10 – To put MI’s stat into perspective or CSK’s dominance at home, all the other IPL teams have played 49 matches at this venue and have won a total of 10 matches.

300 – Imran Tahir took Krunal Pandya’s wicket for his 300th T20 wicket. He is the fastest spinner to the landmark in T20 cricket.

2 – Since the introduction of playoff format in 2011, CSK have played Qualifier 1 five times and have won three and lost two – both to MI.

7 – Rohit Sharma has never come to Chepauk, played CSK, and lost. He’s won in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019 and again tonight.

11 – Shane Watson was once again dismissed early. He’s now headed back to the dugout 11 times of 15 matches in powerplay overs. No other batsman has been dismissed this early as many times in IPL 2019.

29 – CSK have lost 29 wickets in powerplay overs this season – most of any team.