IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Leading wicket-takers of 12th edition of Indian Premier Leaguee

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Winners List: The 12th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin from Saturday with the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at a home game in the opening encounter. As the teams will try and contest for the title, the bowlers, participating in the tournament, will look to bag the coveted prize of Purple Cap. The leading wicket-taker wins the elusive award by the end of the tournament.

This time, there will be no opening ceremony in the IPL after the BCCI decided to use the funds allocated for the event as donations for the families of martyrs of Pulwama attacks. Due to the General Elections in India, the BCCI have only announced the schedule for the league stages of the tournament, while the dates of playoffs and final are yet to be decided.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Most Wickets

Players Innings Overs Wickets

The bowler with most wickets in a season of IPL, gets to don the purple cap throughout the course of the season while being on the field. The bowler, who finishes at the top of the table with most wickets at the end of the tournament, wins the Purple Cap award. Last year, the coveted title was won by Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye, 24 wickets from 14 matches.